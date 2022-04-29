7 Sustainable Furniture Options for Your Home

As sustainable living becomes more popular, many homeowners are looking for ways to make their homes more earth-friendly. If you’re in the process of building a new home, there are a number of sustainable furniture options available that can help you create an eco-friendly space. Here are seven sustainable furniture options for your newly built home.

1. Wood Slab Furniture

Instead of throwing away the imperfect solid pieces of a cut tree, you can have them sanded and refinished to create beautiful and unique pieces of furniture for your home. Wood slab furniture is a beautiful and sustainable option for your newly built home. Slabs can be made from reclaimed wood or responsibly sourced new wood, and they offer a unique look that can add character to your space, according to Donny Fallgatter and his team of wood craftsmen. Slab furniture often retains the natural imperfections and character of the tree they come from. This makes the furniture give you the feeling of having a piece of nature at your home.

2. Bamboo Furniture

One option is bamboo furniture.

Bamboo is one of the most sustainable materials on the planet. It grows incredibly quickly, meaning that it can be harvested without damaging the environment. Bamboo is also very strong and durable, making it an ideal material for furniture. When shopping for bamboo furniture, look for pieces that are made from certified sustainable bamboo. This will ensure that the furniture has been sourced from an environmentally responsible plantation.

3. Recycled Plastic Furniture

One sustainable furniture option that is often overlooked is recycled plastic furniture. Recycled plastic furniture is made from recycled post-consumer plastics such as water bottles and food containers. It’s a durable, eco-friendly, and affordable furniture option that is perfect for any home. Here are several reasons why recycled plastic furniture is a great sustainable furniture option for your newly built home:

1. It’s eco-friendly. Recycled plastic furniture is made from recycled post-consumer plastics, which means that it’s eco-friendly. By choosing recycled plastic furniture, you’re helping to reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in landfills.

2. It’s durable. Recycled plastic furniture is extremely durable and can last for years. Unlike wood furniture, which can fade, crack, and splinter over time, recycled plastic furniture will keep its good looks for years to come.

3. It’s easy to care for. Recycled plastic furniture is very easy to care for. All you need to do is wipe it down with a damp cloth when it gets dirty. You don’t have to worry about refinishing or re-staining it like you would with wood furniture.

4. Reclaimed Wood Furniture

If you’re looking for sustainable furniture options for your newly built home, reclaimed wood furniture is a great option. Reclaimed wood furniture is made from recycled or upcycled wood, which means it has a much smaller environmental footprint than new furniture made from virgin materials.

Reclaimed wood furniture is also often more durable and of higher quality than new furniture made from virgin materials, since the wood used is typically more mature and has been through less processing. And because it’s made from recycled materials, it’s usually much more affordable than new furniture as well.

5. Cork Furniture

Looking for sustainable furniture options for your newly built home? Cork furniture is a great option! Cork is a natural, renewable material that is durable and stylish. It’s also eco-friendly since cork production doesn’t damage the tree it comes from. Plus, cork furniture is comfortable and unique – perfect for creating a cozy, inviting space in your new home.

6. Soy-Based Foam Furniture

If you’re in the process of furnishing your newly built home, you’re probably wondering what sustainable furniture options are available to you. With the increasing awareness of the importance of sustainability, there are more and more furniture companies offering eco-friendly furniture made from sustainable materials. One sustainable furniture option that is often overlooked is soy-based foam furniture.

Soy-based foam is a type of polyurethane foam that is made with soybean oil instead of petroleum-based chemicals. Soy-based foam has a number of advantages over traditional polyurethane foam, including being more environmentally friendly and less toxic.

Soy-based foam is also more durable than traditional polyurethane foam, making it a great choice for furniture that will see heavy use. Soy-based foam furniture is a great sustainable furniture option for your newly built home.

7. Hemp Furniture

There are many factors to consider when choosing furniture for your home. But if you’re looking for a sustainable option, hemp furniture is a great choice.

Hemp is a durable and strong material that can be used to create all types of furniture, from sofas and chairs to tables and beds. And because it’s a natural material, it’s eco-friendly and biodegradable.

Hemp furniture is also extremely versatile. It can be used in any style of home, from traditional to modern. And it comes in a variety of colors and finishes, so you can easily find the perfect piece to match your decor.

These are just a few of the sustainable furniture options that are available for your newly built home. By choosing eco-friendly furniture, you can help reduce your impact on the environment and create a more sustainable home.