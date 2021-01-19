A Caveman Frozen in Ice Appears in a City Park Like the Mysterious Monolith

January 19, 2021 0 Comments

First metal monoliths, now cavemen?!

We love this caveman-in-a-cube that showed up in a Minneapolis park over the last few weeks.

But unlike the mysterious monoliths, this caveman has a name, Zug Zug, and is the admitted work of artists Zach Schumack, Ian Molloy-Busse, Harry Hausk and Gunnar Gapko.  Made for a neighborhood project, their caveman in plexiglass resembles the type of movie discovery of a perfectly preserved Neanderthal that is unearthed in someone’s backyard (Encino Man, anyone?).

Via Design You Trust:

The caveman’s body is actually a mannequin that artist Ian Molly-Busse made look hyper-realistic. The plexiglass and poxyresin are hard to see through clearly, but if you look closely you’ll notice that Zug is even carrying his trusty tomahawk.

CategoriesArt, Humor, Nature, Sculpture, Uncategorized
Tags, , , , , , , , ,