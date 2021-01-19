A Caveman Frozen in Ice Appears in a City Park Like the Mysterious Monolith

First metal monoliths, now cavemen?!

We love this caveman-in-a-cube that showed up in a Minneapolis park over the last few weeks.

But unlike the mysterious monoliths, this caveman has a name, Zug Zug, and is the admitted work of artists Zach Schumack, Ian Molloy-Busse, Harry Hausk and Gunnar Gapko. Made for a neighborhood project, their caveman in plexiglass resembles the type of movie discovery of a perfectly preserved Neanderthal that is unearthed in someone’s backyard (Encino Man, anyone?).

Via Design You Trust:

The caveman’s body is actually a mannequin that artist Ian Molly-Busse made look hyper-realistic. The plexiglass and poxyresin are hard to see through clearly, but if you look closely you’ll notice that Zug is even carrying his trusty tomahawk.