Raffaele Micillo’s Beautifully Colorful and Tactile Alphabet

We’re suckers for good typography, and the yearly design project 36 Days of Type shows an amazing outpouring of creativity, where designers create a new letter and then number for 36 days straight.

And while the contest isn’t usually until late summer or autumn, we came across this series by Italian artist Raffaele Micillo, and found it too compelling to not share.

Using chunky, 3D-rendered forms, textures, and vibrant colors, Micillo shares a highly unique and memorable alphabet. Rendered with enough detail to showcase fingerprints, smudges, and the like, there’s something so tactile that we’re left wanting to grab the letters and play with them. Great work, see more of his 3D designs on his website.

Via The Inspiration Grid: