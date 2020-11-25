Mysterious Metallic Monolith Just Discovered in the Utah Desert

Just like the mysterious monolith in the classic film 2001: A Space Odyssey, an unknown metal monolith appeared in the Utah desert, discovered last week by the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The twelve foot tall object was discovered by a team flying overhead, and as of yet, defies explanation. A ground team was sent to investigate the object, wary of what it might reveal. It’s in a hard to reach area of Southeastern Utah, near an area known for wild bighorn sheep.

So far, the embedded object leaves no clues, just questions, which further heightens the mystery. The most common explanation is that it’s the work of artists, possibly someone like the late John McCracken, known for geometric art installations.

Either way, we think it’s a fascinating discovery, and personally wish it had some extraterrestrial meaning. 👽

