A Giant Floating Violin Launches in Venice

A very unexpected watercraft set sail in Venice recently, a massive, 40 foot long violin, complete with a cellist playing while riding it.

Created by designer and sculptor Livio De Marchi in collaboration with the Venice Development Consortium, the larger-than-life craft pays homage to the victims of COVID-19, and should be eye catching when it officially launches in September.

Entitled ‘Violin of Noah‘, the craft is not the first unorthodox watercraft by Di Marchi, who set off in a wooden Ferrari boat in the past.

Detailed and impressively crafted down to the smallest piece, we can be confident in saying this is one-of-a-kind.

Via Daily Mail: