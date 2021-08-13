A Giant Floating Violin Launches in Venice

August 13, 2021

A very unexpected watercraft set sail in Venice recently, a massive, 40 foot long violin, complete with a cellist playing while riding it.

Created by designer and sculptor Livio De Marchi in collaboration with the Venice Development Consortium, the larger-than-life craft pays homage to the victims of COVID-19, and should be eye catching when it officially launches in September.

Entitled ‘Violin of Noah‘, the craft is not the first unorthodox watercraft by Di Marchi, who set off in a wooden Ferrari boat in the past.

Detailed and impressively crafted down to the smallest piece, we can be confident in saying this is one-of-a-kind.

Via Daily Mail:

VENICE, ITALY – JULY 23: Creator Livio De Marchi poses for a portrait near his creation, a violin-shaped boat on July 23, 2021 in Venice, Italy. The violin boat will be launched in September and will sail around Venice, it was born from an idea of the Venetian artist Livio De Marchi in collaboration with the “Consorzio Venezia Sviluppo”. (Photo by Stefano Mazzola/Awakening/Getty Images)

