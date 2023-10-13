Adobe Shows Off a Dress That Can Change Pattern and Design on Demand

Adobe showed off a high-tech new garment this week that uses non-emissive textiles with reflective, light diffuser modules. That’s a mouthful.

What it means is that someone can wear an outfit that changes its appearance, pattern, and look at the push of a button. The dress is part of something called Project Primrose, and it shows the promise of this light-shifting effect, and how it can dramatically alter the look of something, in an instant.

Christine Dierk took to the stage and wowed the audience by modeling the dress herself, showing how the patterns can instantly change or even animate to create fluid, dynamic looks.

We can imagine this technology being refined and applied to clothes, furniture, and even storefronts.

See the dress change pattern in front of an audience in the video below. Via DesignBoom:

