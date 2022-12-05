Alien Landscapes Lit with Drone Halos

Chicago-based photographer and artist Reuben Wu has a sensational series that looks about as far from Chicago streets as you can get. Traveling to strange rock formations in Arizona, Wu then captures beautifully lit night shots, with the rocks seeming to come alive under the light of the stars. The compositions are strong, showing complex rock colors and forms juxtaposed to the soft starry sky behind.

To top it off, he uses drones equipped with lights to fly circles above the formations, creating in-camera halos that add a sense of futurism and visual punch to the series, entitled Lux Noctis II. Highly ambitious and visually striking, we look forward to seeing more of Wu’s exploration of the natural environment. Via Behance: