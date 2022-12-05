The Cool Hunter’s Tongue-In-Cheek Market Bags Poke Fun at Designer Brands

If you’re like us, the super-chic designer brands don’t garner the same adulation that they do for some. We have a lot of ways we’d rather spend our money than on $5,000 sweaters or $1850 worn-in sneakers.

With that spirit in mind, we’re a bit taken with the Market Bags that The Cool Hunter has for sale. Their line of hefty canvas grocery bags poke fun at Dolce & Gabbana, Christian Dior, Givenchy and the like in just the right way, food puns!

And let’s face it, people with a sense of humor are far more likable than those trying to show off a designer purse.

Available for $59.