An Entire City in a Stump – Powerful Ad About Deforestation

Everyday, a forest the size of New York City is destroyed. Imagine that. The miles and miles of buildings, but instead, epic green forests. Peaceful habitats for animals and plants, cut and torn to the ground everyday. There has got to be a better way. That’s the message behind Robin Wood’s powerful new ad, rendered in beautiful CG to look like splinters of a tree stump. Skyscrapers torn from wood, with a simple and powerful message.

The German environmental agency is known for their visually impressive and powerful campaigns, and this one is no exception.

Let’s be kinder to the planet, and smarter about the resources we have.