Recreating one of the most famous woodblock prints in history, Japan-based artist Jumpei Mitsui gives us a LEGO rendition of the The Great Wave Off Kanagawa using over 50,000 bricks.

We’re amazed by the organic forms he was able to create using the building blocks, capturing the movement and detail of the famous scene.

At over 4 feet by 5 feet in size, it’s a fitting and impressive tribute to the art world, albeit with a much more modern medium.

