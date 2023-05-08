An Unforgettable Travel Experience Throughout Botswana

Botswana, located in southern Africa, is a hidden gem for travelers seeking a unique and unforgettable safari experience. With vast, unspoiled wilderness areas and abundant wildlife, Botswana is a perfect destination for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts. Here is a day-by-day itinerary of some amazing things to do and places to stay in Botswana.

Day 1: Maun

Fly into Maun, the gateway to the Okavango Delta. Spend the day exploring this charming town, known for its bustling markets and laid-back atmosphere. Stay at the Maun Lodge, a comfortable and affordable hotel with beautiful gardens and a pool. There’s a palpable excitement in the town, as you and others are preparing for a safari or nature exploration.

Day 2-4: Okavango Delta

Take a scenic flight over the Okavango Delta and marvel at the breathtaking landscape of winding waterways, lagoons, and islands. Stay at the Moremi Crossing, a luxury camp located on an island in the heart of the delta. Explore the area on a mokoro (traditional dugout canoe) ride and go on guided game drives to spot elephants, lions, leopards, and more.

Day 5-6: Chobe National Park

Drive to Chobe National Park, known for its vast herds of elephants and other big game. Stay at the Chobe Safari Lodge, a comfortable and stylish lodge overlooking the Chobe River. Take a boat safari to see hippos and crocodiles, and go on a game drive to spot lions, giraffes, and other wildlife.

Day 7-8: Makgadikgadi Pans

Head to the Makgadikgadi Pans, a vast expanse of salt flats and grasslands. Stay at the Jack’s Camp, a luxurious tented camp with stunning views of the desert landscape. Take a guided walk with the San Bushmen to learn about their traditional way of life, and go on a quad bike tour to explore the pans.

Day 9-10: Central Kalahari Game Reserve

Drive to the Central Kalahari Game Reserve, a remote wilderness area known for its stunning scenery and desert-adapted wildlife. Stay at the Deception Valley Lodge, a beautiful lodge with spacious tents and panoramic views of the reserve. Take a game drive to spot cheetahs, wild dogs, and other predators, and explore the unique desert landscape on foot.

Day 11: Departure

Transfer back to Maun for your departure flight.

Botswana offers an unforgettable safari experience, with diverse wildlife, stunning landscapes, and luxurious accommodations. This itinerary provides a taste of the incredible experiences that await in this beautiful country.