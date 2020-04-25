Angular and Vibrant Tattoos by Sasha Unisex

We love the color and artistry that make this tattoo art by Sasha Unisex so compelling. Using an angular, color-blocked style, the tattoos stand out from so many nondescript yet permanent tattoo art we’ve seen.

We also find her name compelling and fitting for this style, which would look equally good on both men and women. Based in St. Petersburg, her Instagram showcases her most recent work, and her audience, which is approaching a million followers. We imagine her client backlog is significant. Via Colossal: