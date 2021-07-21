Apple’s Assistive Touch Helps Those with Limb Differences Navigate Their Devices

Apple has long been known for smart, simple software that is easy to learn. They also have long helped those with disabilities use technology, with a range of smart features for iPhone and the Mac.

Their Apple Watch now offers Assistive Touch, which is designed for people with limb differences, who may be unable to press buttons with fingers. Perhaps they have no fingers at all.

With clever wrist and fist movements, the watch’s software interprets different motions, and changes device settings. It’s a simple yet effective way to allow those with mobility or disability issues use the same products as other able bodied people.

Take a look at the gesture controls in the short video below.