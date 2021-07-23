KFC Partners with Local Costa Rican Artists for Handmade Ceramic ‘Buckets’

This is a partnership we didn’t see coming. Kentucky Fried Chicken, or KFC, has partnered with local Costa Rican artisans to create one-of-a-kind vessels for their famous drumsticks.

Employing artists who have been hit hard by the pandemic’s tourist restrictions, KFC commissioned a limited run of beautifully crafted buckets made in the pre-Colombian Chorotega ceramic tradition. From the Gauancaste region of Costa Rica, these artisans have a centuries old tradition of pottery, and it’s neat to see a collaboration that elevates their work.

These Annexation Buckets are coinciding with ‘Guanacaste Day’, which commemorates the annexation of the province. A creative project from Havas Costa Rica.

Via The Dieline: