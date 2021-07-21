Incredible Restaurant Design in Shanghai

Looking straight out of a science-fiction movie set, this beautiful and sleek restaurant has a design stays true to its futuristic vision. Architectural Decoration Design Co. is the firm that pulled it off, and the mirrors, sleek flowered panelling, and beautifully spare seating makes for an unforgettable dining experience. Some of the mirrored floor elements make it seem like you’re visiting a surreal art installation instead of a place of dining.

Named Omakase, it’s located in Shanghai, but pays great respect to the design and motifs of Japan. Via The Cool Hunter: