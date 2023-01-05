Artist Tributes Pour in to Remember Football Legend Pelé

Soccer legend Pelé died last week, at age 82, in his home of São Paulo, Brazil.

In Brazil, he was much more than a football (soccer) legend, however. He was a larger than life figure, a true national hero, and someone who will be remembered for generations as the very best to ever kick the ball.

In 1999, he was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee and was included in the Time list of the 100 most important people of the 20th century. His career included three World Cup wins, over 1,800 goals scored, and an athleticism that was simply from another era. He played at such a different level from his competitors, they often felt despair that he was just too good, too agile, too fast, and too powerful.

He was also known as a supremely positive and heartfelt person, with his trademark big grin, and a camaraderie that made him popular the world over.

The Inspiration Grid has gathered a beautiful collection of tribute art from designers and illustrators all over the world, who are honoring the sports legend.

Pelé clearly touched the lives of millions, and his legacy will live on.

RIP Pelé by Steve Berumen

“Pelé was the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic.”

-Dutch star Johan Cruyff

Rest in peace Pelé by Daniel Norris

Pelé by Alexander Novoseltsev

Legend by Ryan Panchal

Long Live The King by Butcher Billy

Pelé Tribute by Greg Dubois

Pelé by Mikel Casal

O Rei Pelé by Blas Bulnes

Pelé by Yann Dalon

Pelé Mural by Eduardo Kobra

Pelé Poster by Ali Duru

Pelé by Henry Casanova

The King Pelé by Samuel Bono

Legends Series: Pelé by Turdus B+D

Pelé by Eraboy Studio

Pelé by Rudi Gundersen