Artist Tributes Pour in to Remember Football Legend Pelé

Soccer legend Pelé died last week, at age 82, in his home of São Paulo, Brazil.

In Brazil, he was much more than a football (soccer) legend, however. He was a larger than life figure, a true national hero, and someone who will be remembered for generations as the very best to ever kick the ball.

In 1999, he was named Athlete of the Century by the International Olympic Committee and was included in the Time list of the 100 most important people of the 20th century. His career included three World Cup wins, over 1,800 goals scored, and an athleticism that was simply from another era.  He played at such a different level from his competitors, they often felt despair that he was just too good, too agile, too fast, and too powerful.

He was also known as a supremely positive and heartfelt person, with his trademark big grin, and a camaraderie that made him popular the world over.

The Inspiration Grid has gathered a beautiful collection of tribute art from designers and illustrators all over the world, who are honoring the sports legend.

Pelé clearly touched the lives of millions, and his legacy will live on.

RIP Pelé by Steve Berumen

 

“Pelé was the only footballer who surpassed the boundaries of logic.”

-Dutch star Johan Cruyff

Rest in peace Pelé by Daniel Norris
Pelé by Alexander Novoseltsev
Legend by Ryan Panchal
Long Live The King by Butcher Billy
Pelé Tribute by Greg Dubois
Pelé by Mikel Casal
O Rei Pelé by Blas Bulnes
Pelé by Yann Dalon
Pelé Mural by Eduardo Kobra
Pelé Poster by Ali Duru
Pelé by Henry Casanova
The King Pelé by Samuel Bono
Legends Series: Pelé by Turdus B+D
Pelé by Eraboy Studio
Pelé by Rudi Gundersen
Pelé by niezamcomic
