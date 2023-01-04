Caelum Desk Uses Transparent OLED Panel to Create Unique, Functional Workspace

Last year, Dezeen teamed up with LG Display for their second annual competition, asking designers to create new applications for their unique transparent OLED displays.

There were dozens of fascinating entrants, but the winner of the contest was Cagatay Afsar of Turkey, with his uniquely designed desk called Caelum.

A clean, simple shape with privacy screen, the desk also integrates a transparent OLED display panel, allowing for great productivity, while also allowing for a sense of openness and spaciousness.

The see-through technology for the displays is still being perfected, but for winning the competition, Afsar wins €35,000, and the honor of being one of the more innovative industrial designers working today.

Read more about the design competition on Dezeen’s website.