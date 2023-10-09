Beautiful and Poetic Bodies in Motion by Rob Woodcox

This remarkable series by fashion photographer Rob Woodcox turns human bodies into architectural works of art. Using extremely athletic and flexible models, combined with elegant photo editing, the bodies are made into beautifully surreal formations that defy gravity and, sometimes, explanation.

Forming human trees, human snowballs, and forms of human Tetris, we see the body as a beautiful and complex form, able to create a myriad of shapes. Inspiring and memorable photography, see more of Woodcox’s work on his website. Via Colossal:

