Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum Shatters the Men’s Marathon World Record in Chicago

With an absolutely incredible time of two hours 35 seconds (2:00:35), 23 year-old Kevin Kiptum shows us that the fastest a person can run 26.2 miles.

Running an average pace of four and a half minute miles, the young Kenyan kept up that fast speed for the entirety of the race, finishing completely in a league of his own, with no other challengers near him at the finish line.

The record win eclipses that of Eliud Kipchoge, whose record set last year was 34 seconds longer. The young distance runner is sure to continue growing and improving as an athlete, begging the question, how much more can the record be broken?

Take a look at the video, which shows the last few minutes of the record-breaking run, and gives you a perspective on just how fast and strong Kiptum’s run was.

“I knew I was coming for a course record, but a world record — I am so happy,” Kiptum said, according to World Athletics. “A world record was not on my mind today, but I knew one day I would be a world record-holder.”

Like this: Like Loading...