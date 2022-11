If you’re like us, you spend a fair chunk of your time at the beach looking for pretty or unusual stones. (Those living near the Great Lakes know exactly what we’re talking about).

We are in love with this collected stone alphabet from Belgian type designer Clotilde Olyff. We like thinking about the slow process of finding and gathering these lumpy yet distinctive stone shapes. We imagine there was a fair bit of excitement when the final character was discovered. Great stuff, via Kottke.