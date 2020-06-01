Stunning, Pristine Roman Tile Mosaic Unearthed from Vineyard

Archaeologists made an amazing discovery this week while unearthing a vineyard in the Italian town of Negrar di Valpolicella.

The carefully excavated ground unearthed a stunningly preserved tile mosaic floor from the 3rd century. The private vineyard was thought to possibly contain Roman ruins for decades, but it wasn’t until this discovery that the site has been confirmed.

Thought to be part of a Roman Domus, the tile is beautifully preserved, down to the intricate patterns and color that made up the flooring. We’re amazed that such an amazing relic could be preserved under a few feet of soil for nearly 1,700+ years.

It must have been an amazing feeling for the archaeologists. Via Colossal: