Ben Foster is a sculptor from New Zealand, making geometric animals that are larger than life. The faceted, ‘low-poly’ look simplifies the shapes into their most minimal form, making them feel modern, but also essential and distilled. The carefully constructed metal sculptures are painted white to further their minimalist feeling.

“My works are a culmination of the natural and the manmade – a careful balance of form and motion.” -Ben Foster

Like this: Like Loading...