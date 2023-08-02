Bend Your Mind With These Warped Worlds

Jati Putra Pratama wants to challenge your brain. With his ever-expanding series of warped worlds, our eyes see the impossible, creating a sense of surrealism and visceral strangeness. We see his work as a visual hurdle, training our mind to leap over expectations, and embrace the new and different.

Similar to the scenes in Christopher Nolan’s Inception, we see horizons bent and folded in on themselves, creating perspectives that are new and captivating. The scenes are natural in setting, showing lush forests, mountains, and coastal areas. Strong use of shadow and blending keep the visual look intact.

See more of Pratama's work on Instagram.







