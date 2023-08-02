Stunning Flowers Seen in Ultraviolet Light by Craig Burrows

Craig Burrows shows us flowers in an entirely new light. Literally. Photographing flowers with ultraviolet-induced visible fluorescence, we are able to see blooms in a neon, otherworldly look.

Not all plants give off this ultraviolet light, but the ones that do look like they’re magical, giving an electric current of color and energy. Really fascinating and captivating shots, giving the plants almost an alien, outer space look and feel.

Images © Copyright Craig Burrows.

The otherworldly beauty of ultraviolet fluorescence.