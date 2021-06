Would you fly to the moon with these Sonder Space Crystals? These popping cannabis crystals are just the latest iteration of recreational marijuana that has taken just about every shape and format imaginable.

You can tell the folks at Sonder are having a blast with their high quality cannabis products, bringing campy, retro graphics and marketing to their packaging. Grown on family farms in Mendocino, California, they promise high quality, pesticide free cannabis.

Right on…..

Via The Dieline: