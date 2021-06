An impressively swooping home in Ontario is clad in steel and cedar, and has dramatic curves that frame the form of the two story living quarters. An in-ground pool takes advantage of the swooping roofline as well, tucked away to provide shade and privacy.

Designed by Partisans Architects of Toronto, this sleek home makes a memorable impression for the unique shape, but also the restrained material, which isn’t overly ornate or fussy.

Via Colossal: