Crumbling Castles Digitally Restored To Their Ancient Glory

There are entire tours in Europe dedicated to showcasing the crumbling relics of long-ruined castles. Many of them have nothing left but bits of their exterior walls, the towers and turrets long gone.

Now we can watch these castles come back to life, right in front of our eyes, thanks to some clever animation. NeoMam Studios has brought these castles back to their original glory, at least in animated form. Originally made for On Stride, we appreciate the creativity and glimpse into history.