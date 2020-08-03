Hidden Beach at Islas Marietas in Mexico

The Marietas Islands in Mexico are outside of Puerta Vallarta, and are home to some of the most unique rock formations we’ve seen. The actual formations may actually be the result of Mexican military tests in the 1960s, which make them feel a fair bit less magical. Nonetheless, the unique shape and characteristics of the rocks are notable, forming circular openings and hidden beaches that draw tourists from around the world. Read more about this geology and history on Atlas Obscura.

