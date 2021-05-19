Customized, 3D Printed Vitamins Are a Futuristic Take on Everyday Health

We are intrigued by Nourished, a UK-based company providing custom-tailored, 3D-printed vitamins, in a fun, colorful stack.

The colorful shapes (heptagon?) are layered with the high-potency vitamin of your choosing, creating a multi-vitamin which is sugar free, vegan, and supposedly supercharged with fresh ingredients.

After you choose the seven layers that go into your personalized gummy, your box is sent to you, in compostable, plastic free packaging. Or you can choose from their variety of pre-made ‘stacks’ that combine various vitamins together.

It feels like a fun, futuristic take on everyday healthcare. Available from $50 for a three month supply.