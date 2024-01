If you look up “delicate” in the dictionary, you might find mention of this work.

Showing both an elegant skill and a masterful patience, this collection of leaves have been cut and crocheted, filling negative space, and decorating their edges with fanciful designs and patterns.

Created by Susanna Bauer and shown in a wide variety of layouts and creative forms, we’re taken with the way craft meets nature.See more of her work on her website and Instagram.

Via Colossal:

Like this: Like Loading...