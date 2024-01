Using essential oils are a great way to release stress and practice aromatherapy. But we haven’t seen a diffuser quite like this. Built like a miniature camping fireplace, this diminutive version brings the joy of camping indoors, in a way.

Designer Shinchi Ringyo brings us the Aroma de Camp, which uses a tiny bundle of sticks and special natural oils that diffuse nicely in living room, bedroom or office. 🪵

