Entitled ‘Toccata’, this dramatic, slow-motion work by Optical Arts takes us on a dramatic three minute exploration of smashing and crashing, with all manner of dinnerware, wine glasses and more exploding on impact.

Elegantly edited to include the reverse build, and paired with the Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, by Johann Sebastian Bach, it’s a full on experience that you should watch fullscreen.

Via Colossal: