Ellen Jantzen’s Ghostlike Spirits

Ellen Jantzen is a skilled visual artist with a superb portfolio showcasing her photo montage and manipulation work.

We were struck by her series called Disturbing the Spirits, where we see forests and trees turned into ghostlike forces. The stretched and smoothed effect makes an ordinary stand of trees look like something much more ethereal and haunting.

There’s also a sublime peacefulness to the images, we can imagine walking through these ghostlike forests on a zen-like journey.

See more of her work on her portfolio website and Patreon page.

Images used with artist’s permission.



“Disturbing the Spirits deals with both reality and time (past/present/future) and my growing attachment to the healing powers of the natural environment. In this series I am using imagery to convey my “feelings” about the state of nature, the nature of trees, and how to express their connection to past, present and future. By obscuring a portion of the image through a veil, I strive to heighten the remaining reality through discovery and reflection.”

– Ellen Jantzen