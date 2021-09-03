Satellite Imagery Shows the Dramatic Extent of Power Outages in New Orleans After Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on the city of New Orleans recently, causing significant damage to the entire power grid in the area. Luckily there were not the number of deaths and destruction that happened during Katrina, but the city is still suffering the aftermath of the storm’s pounding.

Satellite imagery shows just how extensive the power outages are, with a dramatic before and after, that casts much of the city into darkness. Indeed, over 985,000 customers are without power in the Big Easy.

The glowing city is mostly shrouded in darkness after the hurricane extensively damaged power lines, sub stations, and infrastructure. City officials say some areas of the city won’t get electricity back for up to four weeks.

Via NASA: