Fun UK Christmas Getaway Ideas

Looking to get away this Christmas? You won’t be the only one with this being such a popular period for UK families to get away from it all and spend some quality time together. Therefore, it’s important to get your planning done early, so you can book your getaway before others fill the spaces. Fortunately, we can help with that.

This year, almost 12 million Brits are planning on going on a Christmas getaway for at least one night, so we want to help you make your plans early, so you’re guaranteed to get a room wherever you go. We’ll discuss a range of places you can visit and what you can do when you get there to have the best Xmas ever! Read on to find out more.

The Peak District

There are so many things to do in the Peak District which makes it an extremely popular spot for Christmas breaks. At Christmas, you can explore markets, see all the Christmas lights and go on wonderful countryside walks with the whole family. It’s a calming and refreshing way to get away from crowds, and unwind during a stressful season.

Suffolk

Whilst this may be a seaside destination that brings in countless visitors in the summer months, it’s also the perfect backdrop for a Christmas getaway. This is because there are loads of great hotels and the town is lit up beautifully with Christmas lights which is sure to bring about the festive spirit to your family.

Edinburgh

Make your Christmas a Scottish one by visiting the capital. This is one of the most atmospheric cities in the UK but as the temperature drops and the mulled wine starts pouring, it turns into the ultimate Xmas attraction. Take your mates or family members, explore the great architecture, shops, and pubs, and have a splendid time here.

York

It doesn’t get more Christmassy than York. This historic city boasts one of the best markets outside of London where you can enjoy bratwursts and toffee from many different vendors. It’s also great for getting some last-minute Christmas shopping in too thanks to a plethora of high-street brands that reside here. The decorations are in full effect, as seen in this entry to The Ivy. So much to see, and in such festive style.

Kent

Did you know that Charles Dickens, the author of A Christmas Carol was laid to rest here? That’s just one of the reasons Kent is a wonderful place for the festive period. Visit the Charles Dickens Christmas Festival and explore the many sights for a Christmas to remember.

Wherever you decide to go, you’ll have a large range of places to stay overnight. This includes hotels, cottages or even a campervan. If you do plan on the latter then we recommend planning a campervan-friendly route and don’t forget to take out campervan insurance. This could cover you in the event of an emergency.

All in all, you have lots of beautiful and festive choices this holiday season, offering a little bit of something for everyone. Have a great time.