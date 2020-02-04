Guerrilla Ad Campaign About Australia’s Climate Crisis Is Brilliant

In an act of brilliant activist art, a group called Bushfire Brandalism has replaced dozens of public advertisements with their own posters drawing attention to the recent horrific bushfires in Australia.

Even as their country burned, the Australian Prime Minister vacationed in Hawaii and downplayed any risks of the fire, refusing to link the country’s record heatwave and droughts to climate change. Even worse, Australia plans to create the largest coal mine on earth, an example just how greedy, reckless, and ignorant the current party in power is.

With that in mind, these guerrilla artists took to the streets in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, and hung their art in bus stops and other public areas, with powerfully designed posters that seek to wake people up from their climate-denial slumber. We find this effort inspiring and overdue, and not just for the Australian continent. All over the world we see political leaders in denial, shamelessly in bed with fossil fuel companies, or just woefully ignorant to the state of climate change that is already at work wreaking havoc on the planet.

Acts of defiance and education like Bushfire Brandalism are going to be increasingly needed to stir the public (and governments) into action.

Via Hypebeast:

“We do not accept that this situation is ‘business as usual,’ the campaign stated. “We are making these issues visible in our public spaces and in our media; areas monopolized by entities maintaining conservative climate denial agendas. If the newspapers won’t print the story, we will!”