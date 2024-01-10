Honda Shows Two EV Concepts at CES That Speak to Their Future Design Language

If you’ve been following the auto industry in the last few years, it’s been clear that the Japanese automakers have been falling behind their competition when it comes to EVs. Honda especially has had very little effort, aside from a small compliance car in Europe that they no longer sell.

That seems to be changing, finally, with the introduction of their Prologue SUV in coming months. And even more so with the two concepts that they showed at this week’s CES in Las Vegas.

Dubbed the Saloon and the Space-Hub, these futuristic concepts are set to arrive in similar form in 2026, showing a fascinating new design language.

The Saloon is long and low, with a snub-nosed front end (snout?), and concentric light rings that give it a cool, futuristic vibe. The headlights are unapologetically chunky and square, that lend the overall aesthetic a bit of a brutish, cyberpunk feel.

With giant wing doors and a cockpit-like design, it’s clear the Saloon is fully a concept. But we hope the production version keeps many of the design choices when it comes in the next few years.

The Space-Hub is a similarly futuristic van, with a lofty, open cabin that features a wraparound bench and great interior lighting. We can imagine it as a family hauler or a more spare version for deliveries.

Both vehicles are part of the brand’s “0” series, which promise a next-generation EV architecture that they dub “Thin, Light, and Wise”.

We don’t have any specs on these vehicles, but are hoping they embody next-generation battery architecture, which should allow for ranges in the 400-500 mile ballpark.

Either way, it’s refreshing to see Honda enter the 2020s with some solid EV designs. Better late than never. Learn more on Honda’s global website.

