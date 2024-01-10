Portraits Obscured by Paint Strokes by Joseph Lee

Using a thick daub, paint stroke style, self-taught artist Joseph Lee has carved out a unique look all his own.

After leaving his sushi restaurant job, Lee decided to pursue a career in painting. The style he adapted explores the ‘parallel between external reality and internal process’.

We love the way his faces are obscured, yet retain a physicality and depth. The colors also add to the way the faces showcase a range of emotions, no matter how veiled by abstraction they are. In one of the images below, you can see how large the work is, with the artist in the frame for context. The scale gives additional power to these paintings. Fascinating work, via Bored Panda:





“Joseph Lee is a self-taught artist who studies faces and the emotions that inhabit them. Lee focuses on the parallel between external reality and internal process by manipulating everyday faces and objects through segmented brush strokes, color choice, and volume, converging them into a complete and balanced whole.”

