Death is inevitable. Yet losing wise, relatable, and recognizable people is always painful.

2022 was no different, with the loss of Sidney Poitier, William Hurt, James Caan, Anne Heche, Angela Lansbury, and dozens of other talented, memorable actors.

In Memoriam 2022 is a nice video tribute to some of the actors that died in 2022. We’ve included just a few of the most recognizable actors below.