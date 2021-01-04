Le Standup is a Transparent Paddleboard with Built in Lights for Extraordinary Exploring

DesignBoom gives us a look at Le Standup, a crystal clear paddleboard equipped with lights, giving riders an extraordinary view of the water below.

Whether drifting over deep oceans or shallow lakes and rivers, this board cuts a slim profile, and is considered the first of its kind. Imagine sneaking onto a school of fish or seeing sea turtles dive below you.

Made by Loeva in France, we don’t have word on pricing, but definitely can imagine it commands a premium price.