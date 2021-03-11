Émilie Grange’s Vibrant Flowery Inks

Director Émilie Grange has a beautifully vibrant eye, and it’s on particular display in her work “Bucolic”, which pairs macro visions of flowers with colorful, flowing inks.

Set to a classic tune by Perry Como, Grange brings us a magical moment of color popping and exploding in some truly stunning 8K footage.

We caught up with Grange, who shared some of the inspiration behind her colorful work.

“In this very special period of Covid-19, I just wanted to make a video that feels good, that brings joy. What could be better for that than the simplicity and the beauty of the flowers mixed with the liveliness of the colors? ”

She reminds us:

“Walt Disney said ‘Live your life in color, it is the secret of happiness’, that’s why I chose the song “Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo“, the music of the classic movie Cinderella (interpreted in this version by Perry Como), which brings us back to a certain recklessness of childhood. “

See more of Grange’s work on her Behance page.

Images and video used with artist’s permission.