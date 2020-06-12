Epic Modern Home in Hawaii by Olson Kundig

Olson Kundig is one of the premier modern home architect firms working today. There are many working in a similar style, but we find their clean lines, attention-to-detail, and overall grace to be the very best.

One of their latest homes is a family retreat in Hawaii, entitled ‘Hale Lana’, is a large, sweeping house, with expansive rooflines and dramatic overhangs, covering a mostly glass interior.

We can’t get over how the dramatic cantilevered roofline gives character to the home, a clean linear quality that is continued throughout the profile of the home.

More than just looking impressive, the extended roof allows for covered outdoor seating while preventing solar gain, so that the glass walls can be opened to the ocean breeze without the Hawaiian sun baking the interior.

In a way, the home’s perfect lines frame the natural beauty like a picture frame, fading into the back and letting the beauty of the tropics take over.

With a tasteful interior and a host of other beautiful features, this home’s elegance stands apart from many huge and garish houses that we’ve become accustomed to see.

See more on DesignBoom: