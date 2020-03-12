Living With Microplastics, A Series

By now you’ve heard that plastics have entered just about every part of our lives, from rivers and streams, to even the stomachs of fish that live on the bottom of the oceans. It’s a sad and sobering reality, but what does it mean?

To help bring the problem into focus, Sweet Sneak Studio has a photo series where plastic inhabits our everyday items, from a pint of beer to a sushi roll. With a touch of humor and a fair amount of realism, their work helps to further shed light on the issue that is plastic waste and Microplastic pollution. Created for the Copenhagen Zoo, it’s an effective series. Via Dezeen: