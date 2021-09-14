Magical Moon Photo Made up of Over 50,000 Individual Images

This stunning photo of our moon is really something to behold. So full of light and detail, and perfectly spherical, with great captures of the craters and shadows. It’s the hard work of astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy, and the image is actually the makeup of 50,000 images, stitched together. Brilliant work.

You can order prints of his incredible astronomy images here.



“I took so many shots to average out the blurring caused by atmospheric turbulence, as well as to eliminate noise captured by the camera sensor”

-Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy