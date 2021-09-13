Lucky 13? Apple’s Fall iPhone 13 Announcement

Just like real apples ripening for fall picking, Apple is set to release its iPhone 13 model tomorrow, showing off the latest refinements and revisions to the world’s most popular smartphone. You can tune into the livestream on Tuesday, September 14 here.

Whether you follow Apple’s announcements or not, industry experts and geeks of all shapes and sizes like to look for clues on the company’s upcoming devices. As Apple is notoriously secret about their upcoming technology, the new features listed below are best guesses, and not fact.

Read more thoughts and tidbits about the forthcoming iPhone 13 on MacRumors.

Here are some of the expected features to be announced on Tuesday for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.

Four sizes

Similar to iPhone 12 lineup

Smaller notch

120Hz ProMotion display

Camera improvements

A15 Chip

5G

A new, faster refreshing display should give the iPhone 13 even better video performance.

There are supposed tweaks to the layouts of the camera system on the phone.

Some of the rumors point to an ‘always-on’ screen, with no need to tap to wake.

New colors like black, bronze, and pink are rumored, but we will have to wait and see.

The famous ‘notch’ on the iPhone’s screen is set to shrink, with the various components within it getting smaller. The result? More screen real estate.