ASMR, or Autonomous sensory meridian response is a popular phenomenon shared on the web, where intense sounds can give the viewer a tingling type feeling.

Whether you feel that way or not, watching this tortoise named Rocky chow down on fruits and vegetables is a joy to see and hear.

The noisy crunch, the slurping sounds, and the impressive appetite of this little tortoise have given him a sort of internet fame. While entirely trivial, it’s a fun little escape from the day.

