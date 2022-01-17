Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2022

It’s Martin Luther King Jr. day, it’s important to remember the brilliant people that helped shape the good of the US. Here are some poignant and powerful images of Dr. King himself, along with an excerpt from our favorite speech of his, I’ve Been to the Mountaintop. One day after delivering the speech, Dr. King was assassinated.
Especially during rough times, it’s heartening to remind ourselves of deep goodness and intellect that still resides within some of us. Images via Time:
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaking at ‘Prayer Pilgrimage for Freedom’ at Lincoln Memorial.
Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. (C) speaking with Rev. Ralph Abernathy (2nd R) and others.
Leaders of March on Washington for Jobs & Freedom marching w. signs (R-L): Matthew Ahmann, Floyd McKissick, Martin Luther King Jr., Rev. Eugene Carson Blake and unident.
American religious and Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr (1929 – 1968) leads a prayer in a church before the second Selma to Montgomery Civil Rights march, also known as ‘Turnaround Tuesday’, Selma, Alabama, 9th March 1965. (Photo by Frank Dandridge/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)
Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. sitting with demonstrators who walked through Mississippi to encourage voter registration. (Photo by Vernon Merritt III/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)