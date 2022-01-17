Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2022

It’s Martin Luther King Jr. day, it’s important to remember the brilliant people that helped shape the good of the US. Here are some poignant and powerful images of Dr. King himself, along with an excerpt from our favorite speech of his, I’ve Been to the Mountaintop. One day after delivering the speech, Dr. King was assassinated.

Especially during rough times, it’s heartening to remind ourselves of deep goodness and intellect that still resides within some of us. Images via Time: