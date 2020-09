Created on the campus of Appalachian State University in North Carolina, this massive stairway mural is the work of artist duo Jessie Unterhalter and Katey Truhn.

We love the vibrancy and energy of their work, adding warm and welcoming color in a way that just makes you smile. We would only worry we’d be looking so close at the mural as descending it that we’d tumble down the stairs.

See more of the duo’s ambitious mural work on their website.