The o2 Treehouses Are a Self Described “Ewok Village”

These elevated, tent-like structures are called Treewalkers, and are built by a company called o2 Treehouses. They liken themselves to an Ewok Village, a nod to the adorable creatures from Star Wars. Described as bespoke glamping, the structures have a wooden structure topped with a dramatic canvas top.
The company wants to do more than create fanciful nature dwellings, but actually create a network of these rentable, shareable destinations.
“Treewalkers is a franchise-based treehouse hospitality brand that lends homeowners a way to launch into the home sharing market with low risk and a high ROI; and lends travelers an easily accessible network of eco experiences.”
Founder, Dustin Feider