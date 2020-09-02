The o2 Treehouses Are a Self Described “Ewok Village”

These elevated, tent-like structures are called Treewalkers, and are built by a company called o2 Treehouses. They liken themselves to an Ewok Village, a nod to the adorable creatures from Star Wars. Described as bespoke glamping, the structures have a wooden structure topped with a dramatic canvas top.

The company wants to do more than create fanciful nature dwellings, but actually create a network of these rentable, shareable destinations.

