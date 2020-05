Upsides, a Charming Animation Showing Small Victories of the Pandemic This cute little animation shows us some of the 'upsides' of the pandemic, small moments of hope, positivity, and joy. The post Upsides, a Charming Animation Showing Small Victories of the Pandemic appeared first on Moss and Fog.

‘Mechanical Ballet’ Performed by Stage Lights Artist group Quiet Ensemble have employed robotic stage lights to create a dramatic choreographed performance. The post ‘Mechanical Ballet’ Performed by Stage Lights appeared first on Moss and Fog.

More of Beautiful News Daily’s Uplifting Headlines There are a lot of major challenges in the world right now, but it's always good to realize there are positive stories happening all the time. The post More of Beautiful News Daily’s Uplifting Headlines appeared first on Moss and Fog.

Crayola’s Colors of the World Series Embraces Crayola crayons are known for their rainbow of colors, and now they’ve widened their rainbow to include skin tones from around the world. Their ‘Colors of the World’ series includes 32 different skin tones that represent races from around the planet. Available […] The post Crayola’s Colors of the World Series Embraces appeared first on […]